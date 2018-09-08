Aero India 2019 to stay in Bengaluru, amid speculations of venue change

Bengaluru: The Defence Ministry on Saturday announced that the next edition of the biennial Aero India air show would be held here from February 20 to 24, 2019.

"The government has decided to hold the Aero India 2019 in Bengaluru from February 20 to 24, 2019," said the ministry in a statement from New Delhi.

The five-day event will be held at the Yelahanka base of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the city's northern outskirts amid tight security.

"The trade event will showcase technologies and products of global and Indian aerospace and defence firms, with static and flying display of military and civil aircraft, including fighters, jets, helicopters and air weapons.

"Besides global leaders and investors in the aerospace industry, think-tanks from the world over will participate in the show, providing an opportunity to exchange information, ideas and new developments in the industry," said the statement. "The air show will also give fillip to the domestic aviation and further the cause of 'Make in India'. The defence production department is committed to ensure a result-oriented air show," added the statement.