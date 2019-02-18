Aero India: US seeks to deepen defence cooperation with India

[India], Feb 18 (ANI): More than 100 US Department of Defence personnel will support the delegation of 28 companies participating in Aero India Show being held here from February 20 to 24.

In addition, officials from the Departments of State and Commerce will be present as the country seeks to deepen defence cooperation and strategic partnership with India. The US delegation will be led by Ambassador Kenneth I. Juster.

"The United States and India are committed to strengthening defence cooperation, in line with India’s status as a major defence partner," he said in a statement. "Defence acquisitions are an important component in deepening our bilateral ties and contributing to a balanced trade relationship.”

The US military might will include a demonstration team for C-17 Globemaster III assigned to 535th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaii and F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to 35th Fighter Wing of Misawa Air Base in Japan. “The high-level US delegation, an array of US military platforms and personnel, and significant representation from US industry are concrete examples of the growing defence ties between the United States and India,” read a statement from the US Consulate in Chennai. Besides Juster, the US delegation will include Deputy Undersecretary of Defence for Acquisition and Sustainment Alan Shaffer, Director of Defence Security Cooperation Agency Lt Gen Charles Hooper, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defence, Joseph Felter, Senior Defence Attache to India Maj Gen Robin Fontes, Director of Air Force Security Assistance and Cooperation Directorate at Air Force Life Cycle Management Centre, Brig Gen Sean M. Farrell, Navy International Programmes Office Executive Director Walter F. Jones, and US Consul General in Chennai Robert Burgess. US naval assets on display will include the F/A-18 Super Hornet from VFA-27 Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan and a P-8 from VP-47 Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington. During the inaugural air show on February 20, a fly-by will be performed by B-52 Stratofortress bombers assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Andersen Air Force Base in Guam. The US participation in Aero India provides the opportunity to strengthen military-to-military relations and defence cooperation with India, the US Consulate said. “Our two militaries work together to protect freedom of navigation in the air and sea, and to combat terrorism and violent extremism. The robust public and private participation by the United States in Aero India demonstrates the importance the United States places on its strategic partnership with India,” it added. (ANI)