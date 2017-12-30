Afghan condemns Pak's 'inhuman' treatment of Jadhav's family

[India], Dec 30 (ANI): Afghanistan Ambassador to India Shaida Mohammad Abdali on Saturday condemned the inhuman treatment by Pakistan to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother and wife and said that they should not have been made victims of politics.

"Human beings should be treated like humans only and not be made victims of politics," Abdali told the media.

Jadhav's mother Avanti and wife Chetankul were heckled and harassed by the Pakistani journalists after they met him in the heavily guarded foreign ministry office in Islamabad.

As the Pakistani media saw Chetankul, journalists shouted what would you say on your husband killing thousands of innocent Pakistanis? ('aapke patidev ne hazaron begunah Pakistaniyo ke khoon se Holi kheli ispar kya kahengi?) They asked his mother what are your feelings after meeting your killer son? (aapke kya jazbaat hain apne kaatil bete se milne ke baad?) India has already taken strong note of the meeting that came after a two-year-long wait in which Jadhav was separated from his family by a glass screen. The communication for a little over 40 minutes between them was through an intercom device. The wife and the mother of Jadhav were asked to remove mangalsutra, bangles and bindi, besides having been asked to change the attire, for "security" reasons. After the meeting, Jadhav's mother and wife were also harassed in heavily guarded foreign ministry office by Pakistani journalists. Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency- Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice stayed the hanging after India approached it against the death sentence. (ANI)