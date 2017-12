[India], December 10 (ANI): A 21-year-old Afghan national threatened to jump off the second floor of a building in Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport police circle area on Saturday.

The student, identified as Shaik Vali, was later rescued unhurt and handed over to his relative, the police said.

He is a student of Hyderabad's Nizam College. (ANI)