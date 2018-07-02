Afghanistan blast: People offer prayers for victims at Golden Temple

[India], July 02: A prayer meeting was held at Golden Temple in Amritsar for the 11 Sikhs who lost their lives in the suicide bombing in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan.

The incident happened on Sunday when a suicide bombing in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province in Afghanistan claimed lives of 19 people and injured 20 others.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee President, GS Longowal dubbed the incident as a deliberate attack.

"It was a deliberate attack. It's duty of the respective government to ensure the safety of people. I request the government to talk to their government ensure death penalty for people responsible," he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack. "We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan yesterday. They are an attack on Afghanistan's multicultural fabric. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist the Afghanistan government in this sad hour," Prime Minister tweeted. Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj also expressed her condolences and extended support "in the hour of tragedy". "My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims of the terror attack in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan. We are with them in this hour of tragedy. I am meeting their relatives today at 6:00 pm in JN Bhavan," Swaraj tweeted. A Sikh politician, who was planning to contest for the single seat reserved for the Hindu and Sikh communities in Afghanistan, was among the people killed in the incident. (ANI)