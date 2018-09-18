Afghanistan President visiting India tomorrow

[India], Sep 18 (ANI): Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is scheduled to visit India on September 19. During the visit he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a number of issues of mutual interest.

Issues pertaining to regional security, trade and India's development work in Afghanistan will also come up for discussions. The two leaders are expected to review the progress made on the infrastructure work being done by the Indian side in Afghanistan.

During his one-day visit to India, India Foundation, an independent research centre, will hold a civic reception in his honour. (ANI)