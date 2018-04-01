Afraid of UP police, criminals vow to lead respectable lives

[India] April. 1 (ANI): Criminals in Uttar Pradesh's Laharpur town, out of their new found fear for the police authorities, have started marking their attendance on a regular basis.

Dreaded criminals, who vowed to not partake in any untoward activities, have now started helping police solve crimes.

"Criminals listed in Laharpur Kotwali have started marking their attendance at the Police Station. Some even stay there during the night and also help Police in the investigations. They've pledged to not indulge in any crime and even the police now have started appreciating their reformation," commented Superintendent of Police, Sitapur District, Anand Kulkarni on the same.

Around 10 to 20 criminals, whose names are recorded with the police, are listed as dreaded.(ANI)