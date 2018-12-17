Afrazul murder: SC seeks explanation from Rajasthan govt on accused reportedly uploading videos from jail

[India], Dec 17: The Supreme Court has sought an explanation from Rajasthan government whether Shambhu Lal Raigar, who had allegedly hacked and burned alive a Muslim labourer in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan, had uploaded videos while being lodged in Jodhpur jail.

A bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah asked Rajasthan government to apprise it whether Raigar uploaded the video from jail and if so, "how was it possible".

The bench has also issued a notice to Raigar for his response to a plea of the victim's widow who has sought transfer of the accused from Jodhpur jail to Tihar jail in the national capital.

The bench in its order has said: "The state shall, in particular, explain whether a video was uploaded from within the jail premises by the newly added respondent and, if so, how that was possible." The apex court was hearing the petition filed by Gulbahar Bibi, the widow of Afrazul Khan, who was allegedly killed by Raigar. She has sought transfer of Raigar to Tihar jail and a CBI probe into her husband's murder. Raigar is accused of hacking and burning alive Afrazul Khan, 50, from West Bengal on December 6 last year. Khan's murder was recorded on camera by Raigar's minor nephew. The accused was seen hitting Khan with a long axe repeatedly and burning his body and also making communal threats in the video. Khan's widow, in her plea, has alleged that the prime accused, who is in judicial custody now, had uploaded other videos on social networking sites in February (when he was in judicial custody) spewing communal hatred. The top court had earlier termed the video depicting the lynching of Khan as "horrendous" and expressed concern over its widespread circulation on social media. The apex court has now posted the matter for hearing on January 21, 2019. (ANI)