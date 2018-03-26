African women assault case: Delhi court dismisses Somnath Bharti's plea

[India], Mar. 26 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti's plea seeking re-investigation of African women assault case.

The Delhi Police have already filed a chargesheet against him and 17 others in connection with the 2014 case.

He is facing charges of molestation and assault and promoting enmity stemming from the January 2014 raid on the African nationals in Malviya Nagar's Khirki Extension.

Bharti was chargesheeted under relevant sections of molestation, assault, outraging a woman's modesty, criminal trespass and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Television footage aired on news channels had shown Bharti asking police officers to conduct the raid as he had received complaints of drugs and prostitution racket in that area. (ANI)