AFSPA extended in 'disturbed' Nagaland for 6 months

The Centre on Sunday extended the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for a period of six months, declaring the northeastern state a 'disturbed area.'

Union Ministry of Home Affair (MHA), in a notification, said that the area comprising the whole state of Nagaland is in such a "disturbed and dangerous" condition that the use of armed forces in aid of civil power is necessary.

"In exercise of the power conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 the central government hereby declares the whole of the said state to be a 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from December 30 for the purpose of that Act," reads the MHA notification.

The AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian armed forces in 'disturbed areas.' According to The Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. (ANI)