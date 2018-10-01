AFSPA lifted from many states: Home Secy Rajiv Gauba

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Monday asserted that after due review of the security scenarios, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) has been lifted from many parts of the country.

Addressing at the International Human Rights Conclave, organised by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Gauba revealed that the decision was taken after improvement was witnessed in the security scenario.

"We have been reviewing the AFSPA in various parts of the country and in response to the improvement in security scenario, it has been lifted from many states and many parts of other states," he said.

Gauba also stated that the government has also taken steps to mainstream training pertaining to human rights in officers' courses. The Home Secretary asserted that in a bid to protect human rights the ground realities of internal security should not be forgotten. "In an endeavour to protect human rights, one must not lose sight of the stark ground realities of the internal security scenario and the constraints under which the security forces operate and the overall resources positions of the central and state governments," he said. Raising concern over the groups practicing and preaching violence, Gauba said that people, who are "openly wedded to terrorism, who show scant respect for the rights of the victims, civilians as well as security personnel, who forcibly abduct women and children, exploit them and use them to commit violence are sometimes able to take unfair advantage of our human rights architecture and laws in an asymmetric fashion." He also stressed the need to protect the legal rights of the security personnel, who risk their lives to preserve national security and maintain law and order in the country. The NHRC lined up an "International Human Rights Conclave" today as a part of its silver jubilee celebrations in which Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was the chief guest. (ANI)