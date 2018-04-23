AFSPA removed from Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal

[India] April 23 (ANI): The Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act has been removed from Assam, Meghalaya and parts of Arunachal Pradesh, the Centre said on Monday.

The decision to remove AFSPA has been taken due to significant improvement of security situation in the two states.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju said, "The revocation of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act by Home Ministry from Assam, Meghalaya and most areas of Arunachal Pradesh is due to significant improvement of security scenario in North-East India in last 4 years."

In Arunachal Pradesh, the AFSPA will remain enforced under eight police station limits -- from 16 areas earlier- near the border with Assam, and in three districts -- Tirap, Changlang and Longding - near the border with Myanmar. The AFSPA has been in force in Nagaland, Manipur and Jammu and Kashmir for several decades, and since the early 1990s in Assam. The AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian Armed Forces in 'disturbed areas. According to The Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976 once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain status quo for a minimum of 3 months. (ANI)