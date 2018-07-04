Aftab Ansari to serve 10-year jail term for smuggling arms

[India], July 4 (ANI): A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court sentenced Aftab Ansari, the mastermind behind the 2002 American Center attack in Kolkata, to 10 years' imprisonment in an arms and ammunition smuggling case.

In addition, Aftab was asked to pay a fine of Rs. 10,000.

Four other people who were arrested in connection with the same case were also convicted.

A case was registered after a huge cache of weapons and explosives was recovered from a truck in 2001 from Santhalpur.

The investigation revealed that Aftab was the 'main brain' in the crime and was later arrested on deportation from Dubai. After a thorough investigation, a charge sheet was filed in the court, where he was found guilty.(ANI)