After 2019, won't allow even a single infiltrator in India: Amit Shah

[India], Sept 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday said that his party will not allow even a single infiltrator in India when they return to power in 2019.

"Recently in Assam, the NRC (National Register of Citizens) draft was released from which 40 lakh people were removed. However, Opposition leaders protested against it in Parliament saying what will happen to their human rights. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi and his company that they can see the human rights of these infiltrators who come to India and do violence, can't they see the human rights of children of our people? Are you worried about the intruders or the youth of this country? After 2019, we won't allow even a single infiltrator in India," Shah said while addressing a rally here.

Continuing his attack on the Congress president, Shah said, "I was watching Rahul Gandhi address a rally. He said that this time Congress will come to power in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. There are no restrictions to dream. But can a person see dreams in daylight? I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that since Narendra Modi has become the Prime Minister in 2014, you can check the results of various elections across the country, and then speak what will happen in these three states. From East to West and North to South, BJP has won every election in the country." He added, "I want to tell you that whether it is West Bengal, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Tamil Nadu or Kerala, you will see in 2019 how BJP will emerge as the winner. They like dreaming, BJP likes fulfilling them." (ANI)