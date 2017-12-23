After 2G Verdict, grand welcome for Raja and Kanimozhi in Chennai

Chennai: Thousands of workers gathered at the Chennai airport to welcome A Raja and Kanimozhi after a special Central Bureau of Investigation court acquitted them in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

DMK Working President M K Stalin was also present at the airport to receive them.

DMK's headquarters turned into a sea of red and black with supporters shouting slogans hailing Kanimozhi.

The road to DMK headquarters was dotted with posters and banners of Kanimozhi, M K Stalin and party patriarch Karunanidhi.

Raja and Kanimozhi will meet party general secretary K Anbazhagan after which Karunanidhi is expected to welcome them at his Gopalpuram residence. On Thursday, the special Central Bureau of Investigation court had acquitted all the accused in the scam, including A Raja and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi.