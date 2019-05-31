After 30 years in Army, ex-soldier declared a 'foreigner'

[India], May 31 (ANI): The family of retired Army soldier who fought in the Kargil war two decades ago and who is currently serving as an ASI in the Border Police has approached the Gauhati High Court after he was sent to a detention centre for illegal migrants.

Mohammad Sanaullah, 52, who retired as an honorary Lieutenant in the Army, was arrested soon after he was summoned by the Assam Police Border Organisation, or the Border Police, in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The arrest followed the order of a Foreigners' Tribunal that adjudged him a non-citizen.

Sanaullah's family said they hoped the High Court would hand them justice. Before joining Border Police, Sanaullah served in the Army for 30 years and was designated as a Captain. He was also conferred a medal by President of India for his service. As per reports, the case against the officer was going on since 2008. Sanaullah, who is a resident of Kolohi village under Boko Police Station, completed his schooling from Champu Para Government High School. His family has alleged that Sunaullah has fallen into a trap of 'conspiracy'. "This is a conspiracy hatched by some Border Police personnel. They submitted false information about him that he was born in Dhaka, Bangladesh and also that he doesn't know how to read and works as a labourer," said Mohammad Azmal Haq, a retired Army officer and a relative of Sanaullah. "Despite working for 30 years in the Army and six-seven months in Border Police, my husband has been declared as a foreigner. What should we do now? I don't know anything. His name was not there in the NRC last year. My husband has been taken into custody now," said Sanaullah's wife Salima Begum. (ANI)