After appeals, Kashmiri footballer who joined Lashkar ranks returns

Srinagar: Majid Khan, who joined the Lashkar-e-Tayiba last week, has surrendered before security forces in Kashmir.

The family says Majid suddenly disappeared last Thursday. Days later, a photograph surfaced on Whatsapp showing him posing with an assault rifle.

Majid, a second-year under-graduate commerce student at the government degree college Anantnag, was the LeTs latest recruit in the Valley.

He is a renowned footballer of the town and had passed class 10 and 12 board examinations with high scores.

Many believe the death of his close friend Yawar Nisar was a turning point in Majids life. Nisar had joined the militants in July this year and was killed in a gun battle with security forces barely a month later. Nisar had joined the militants in July this year and was killed in a gun battle with security forces barely a month later. Police had described Nisar as an over-ground worker and stone-pelter before joining active militancy. Police had described Nisar as an over-ground worker and stone-pelter before joining active militancy.