After Bengaluru lakes, Hyderabad's RK Puram lake spills toxic foam

Hyderabad: The Rama Krishna Puram (RK Puram) Lake canal in Hyderabad overflowed with toxic foam on Tuesday morning spewing the foam in the surrounding areas.





The toxic foam in the lake was reported yesterday when the dam built across the river frothed over as the residents of the area.





After Bengaluru's Bellandur and Varthur lakes gained notoriety for spewing toxic foam, RK Puram Lake too seems to be choking with pollution.





The lake is a part of Alwal catchment area, which is attached to the aquifer through which the residents of the area get water in their homes.



The pollution in the lake is mainly caused due to chemical waste disposal, animal, human waste dumping, direct drainage diversion to the lake and etc.

In February this year, the NGT had issued a notice to Bengaluru civic bodies involved in the maintenance of the heavily polluted Bellandur Lake when a fire broke out in it after the debris close to the lake was set on fire. The cause of the fire, as reported, was the high content of methane around the shores of the lake caused by industrial waste being dumped into the lake.