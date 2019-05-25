After BJP mauling, Mamata Banerjee tweets poem against religious aggression

[India], May 24 (ANI): Severely mauled by BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday penned down a poem in which she makes a veiled attack on rivals criticising "communalism" and "aggression" in religion.

Her poem titled "I do not agree", which she shared on her Twitter account, the TMC leader said that she believes in the religion that draws light from humanism.

Though she took no names, it was apparently aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah who made strident attacks on her and her party repeatedly during the election campaign.

The underlying theme of the poem targets the violence that took place in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha polls. A prime example was violence after BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata on May 16. The part of the poem saying, "I don't believe in selling religious aggression", Banerjee said asking people who believe in tolerance to unite against the forces that use religion as aggression. See the poem below: Making inroads into West Bengal, the BJP has won 18 seats in the current elections, up by 16 seats secured in 2014, denting TMC severely. The ruling Trinamool Congress in the state won only 22 seats, in the just-concluded elections losing 12 seats from the 34 it had got last time. Earlier on the day before the declaration of the Lok Sabha polls, the West Bengal chief minister tweeted a song played by her on piano. She wrote "As counting day approaches, I pray for my motherland. This song is dedicated to Maa Mati Manush." (ANI)