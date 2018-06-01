After bypoll loss, BJP MLA attacks Yogi government in UP

Lucknow: A day after the Bharatiya Janata Party performed poorly in the bypoll elections, including its lost in Kairana, Uttar Pradesh, a BJP MLA has attacked the Yogi-led government, highlighting its poor performance.

Shyam Prakash, a BJP MLA, said, "Officers are corrupt. Farmers aren't happy with government. There are several reasons behind BJP's loss. I've nothing against the government, officers are at fault. Corruption, as compared to last government, is on a rise. That's the reason of my resentment."

Earlier, the Janata Dal-United, the BJP's ally in Bihar, which lost the Jokihat assembly seat to the Rashtriya Janata Dal, fumed at the increasing fuel prices.