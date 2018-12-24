After Cabinet expansion, K'taka CM admits resentment among legislators

[India], Dec 24 (ANI): After expanding his Cabinet, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Monday admitted that there was discontentment among some legislators and he would talk to pacify them.

"It is God's decision and God only decides who is what," he said, adding that expectations during political developments could lead to disillusionment.

"During political developments, there are expectations and disillusionments occur. I would try to talk to everyone. They are all capable leaders but if they are disappointed with the expansion of the Cabinet, the Congress party will see it," he said.

"Ramalinga Reddy, Ramesh Jarkiholi, both of them are my friends and I will speak to them. We have no problem with the JDS legislators," he further added. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday had recommended six names for the Cabinet posts and had also announced the removal of two ministers, Ramesh Jarkiholi and R Shankar. Speaking to media on Monday, Rao hailed the Cabinet expansion and claimed that some seniors get left out because of 'permutations and combinations.' Rao said: "Every Cabinet expansion and reshuffle will have some repercussion. For a few days, there'll be some emotional outbursts but everything will be resolved. We have put a lot of thought into the process." "North Karnataka had to be compensated because in the first formation there were fewer ministers from there. Today we have done justice to them. In this exercise, some seniors got left out because of permutations and combinations," he added. Karnataka Minister DK Shivakumar also requested all not to worry. "I don't say it's wrong to make demands. Even I wanted to be a part of CM Dharam Singh's Cabinet but I was quiet as I understood the situation. Even during Siddaramaiah's tenure, I became a minister at a later stage. I request my friends to not worry."(ANI)