After CBSE, now FCI paper leaked; 50 detained

[India], Apr. 1 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday detained two agents and 48 aspirants for their alleged role in leaking a Food Corporation of India (FCI) examination paper.

The 50 people were taken into the custody for questioning.

In addition, handwritten question papers and answer sheets were seized from them.

This comes days after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class X Mathematics and Class XII Economics question paper leaks led to widespread protests. (ANI)