After failing in NEET, Tamil Nadu girl ends life

[India] Jun 5(ANI): A 17-year-old girl committed suicide at her home in Tamil Nadu's Tiruvannamalai on Monday night by consuming poison.

Her parents allege she took this major step after failing to clear the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance (NEET) exam, with a score of 39 marks out of 720.

Her body is presently kept at Villupuram Government hospital to conduct an autopsy.

In a similar incident, a 19-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 8th floor of a building in Delhi's Dwarka Sector-12, after the results were announced.

A suicide note was found in his room which mentioned that he lied about the results to his parents. Last year, 17-year-old girl Anitha, hailing from Tamil Nadu's Ariyalur district had committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence, after failing to get admission in medical college based on NEET marks. Anitha was spearheading the fight against NEET exams and had impleaded herself as one of the respondents in a top court case challenging NEET. However, she killed herself a week after the Centre declared that Tamil Nadu cannot be exempted from the examination. On a related note, over 13 lakh candidates had appeared for the national medical entrance exam at 2,225 centres across the country on May 7, results of which were declared on Monday.(ANI)