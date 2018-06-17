After govt buildings, parks, dividers now UP toll plaza painted saffron

[India], June 17 (ANI): A toll plaza on the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway here was painted saffron on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh government's love for saffron colour is no secret to anyone. From the Chief Minister's office to various other spots, the colour has become a defining feature of the state.

After secretariat building, dividers, statues, this time a toll plaza was given a makeover after the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came into power in the state.

In the past, we have seen from Adityanath's office to various other spots being painted saffron. Earlier this year, Gomti Nagar police station, Qaiser Bagh police station, Haj committee office's boundary walls in Lucknow were coated saffron. The saffronisation, however, did not go down well with the Opposition, who termed it a political ploy of the party. (ANI)