After Gujarat, Himachal; Amit Shah focuses on Karnataka

New Delhi: After winning Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah has started focusing on Mission Karnataka.

On Wednesday, Union Minister of State Ananth Kumar Hegde, Karnataka BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa and other leaders met Shah at his Delhi residence.

The meeting was convened by Shah to prepare a roadmap for Karnataka assembly elections, which are due around May next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's also stopped in Mangaluru on Monday while en route Lakshadweep. This is being seen in political circles that the BJP has set eyes on Karnataka after winning Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

On November 2, Shah had flagged off Nava Karnataka Nirmana Parivarthana rally, a 75-day rally by B.S. Yeddyurappa, from Bengaluru to kick off the party's campaign for assembly elections in 2018.

Shah criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for giving importance to Tipu Sultan anniversary on November 10 and ignoring Karnataka Foundation day on November 1 for vote bank politics.

The BJP has also demanded explanation from the Chief Minister over the murder of BJP-RSS workers in the state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be part of the event to be held on January 28, when the 75-day rally returns to Bengaluru.