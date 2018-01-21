After Haj house, parks, dividers painted saffron in Lucknow

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh government's love for saffron colour is no secret to anyone. From the Chief Minister's office to various other spots, the colour has become a defining feature of the state.





In the latest addition to this saffronisation, several parks and dividers have been given a coat of saffron paint in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar by Municipal Corporation on Saturday.





The state has been draped in a saffron hue ever since the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government came into the power.



The saffronisation, however, did not go down well with the Opposition, who termed it a political ploy of the party.

Last month, an issued raked up after the boundary wall of Haj office in Lucknow was painted in saffron colour.

After facing huge flak from the Opposition and Muslim bodies, the boundary wall was later given a cream coat.