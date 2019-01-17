After Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express, RPF deployed to patrol trains to avoid similar incidents

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): The Railway Protection Force (RPF) has been deployed for the patrolling of running trains to avoid repetition of cases of robbery. The move comes after the passengers of B3 and B7 coaches of Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express were looted on Thursday morning.

Earlier in the day, passengers of B3 and B7 coaches Jammu-Delhi Duronto Express were looted by unidentified miscreants when the train was on the outskirts of the national capital region.

Following the incident, the Delhi Police has lodged an FIR against unidentified persons.

According to a passenger, the incident lasted for 10-15 minutes. He said, "Some 7 to 10 unidentified miscreants entered coaches B3 and B7 of the train. They were carrying sharp edged knives with them. They put the knife near to the neck of passengers and asked them to handover whatever expensive items they are carrying with them." (ANI)