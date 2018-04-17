After Kathua, 8-year-old raped, murdered in UP

[India] Apr 17(ANI): In yet another shocking incident of crime against a minor, an eight-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district on Monday night.

The incident took place when the victim had come to attend the wedding of a family cousin, where she went missing mid-way.

At around 1:30 am, her body was found near an abandoned building in a semi-naked condition with a rope strangled around her neck. There were blood stains on her neck and abdomen area.

The police arrested a person named Sonu Jatav after the victim's family filed an FIR.The accused was a worker, who had set up the tent in the wedding.. (ANI)