After LS results Yeddyurappa will step down from party post: Congress leader

[India], May 6 (ANI): Congress leader Belur Gopalakrishna on Monday claimed that post Lok Sabha polls results BJP in Karnataka will witness a turmoil, which will force party's state chief BS Yeddyurappa to step down from his post.

Gopalakrishna told ANI, "It is true that there will be turmoil within the BJP. BS Yeddyurappa will have to step down".

Speaking further about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement against former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, he said, "Everyone knows the politics of six decades and realise as to who has contributed and served the nation best. Social media is worst in spreading hatred. Prime Minister Modi's statement shows BJP's real face."

Earlier on May 5, Karnataka's BJP unit president B S Yeddyurappa had stirred speculation about the stability of the Congress-JDS alliance government, saying that "anything" could happen in the state politics after the bye-election results are announced on May 23. (ANI)