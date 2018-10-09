After 'Made in Chitrakoot', Rahul calls for 'Made in Dholpur' smartphones

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): After voicing the idea of manufacturing smartphones in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he envisions a day when smartphones would be manufactured in Dholpur in Rajasthan.

"You are taking a selfie, if you turn the phone you will find 'Made in China' written on it. I want 'Made in Dholpur', 'Made in Rajasthan', 'Made in Jaipur' written on it. I want that when someone takes a selfie in China, he would see the words 'Made in Dholpur' written at the back of the phone and wonder where it is. Then we bring him to Rajasthan as a tourist, put his money in your pocket and send him back by flight," he said while addressing a rally here on Tuesday.

Continuing his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje in her stronghold, the Congress chief said that "when the UPA government was in power, we gave MNREGA, waived-off Rs 70,000 crores debt of farmers, brought in the Tribal Bill, and gave food to students in school, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot provided free medicines to people. But, in the last four-and-a-half years, tell me, what Prime Minister Modi and Vasundhara Raje has done for you people?"

Rahul further said that while the Congress governs with love and harmony, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governs with hatred and polarisation.

"Youth of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh are assaulted and mistreated in Gujarat. You had trusted Narendra Modi, hoping that he will provide employment, but he broke your trust. We will form your government. We govern with love and harmony while they govern with hatred and polarisation. The BJP talks about their 'Mann ki Baat'; we listen to your 'Mann ki Baat'," he said.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister over his "chowkidar" remark, Rahul said, "Prime Minister Modi claimed he wants to be 'chowkidar', but who does he really want to protect? UPA wanted to buy 126 fighter aircraft to strengthen national security, but Narendra Modi changed the deal to 36 aircraft. Prime Minister Modi hiked the price of the aircraft from Rs 526 crore per aircraft to Rs 1600 crore per aircraft. Anil Ambani who never manufactured a single aircraft in his life was given the deal. He accompanied Prime Minister Modi to France when the deal was finalised."

He further questioned why Prime Minister Modi did not waive-off farm loans when he could do it for 15- 20 corporates.

Citing the example of the Unnao rape case, allegedly involving BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the Congress chief said, "Law and order situation in Rajasthan is abysmal. Prime Minister Modi gave the slogan 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao', but in reality, a BJP MLA in Uttar Pradesh is accused of raping a woman and is protected by the party."

Rahul also alleged that former Indian Premier League (IPL) Chief Lalit Modi gave Raje's son crores of rupees. "Yet, Prime Minister Modi stands with them and claims he is fighting corruption. Today Lalit Modi is safe in London," he added.

Rajasthan is slated to go to polls on December 7, and counting of votes will be done on December 11. (ANI)