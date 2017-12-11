After Max, another Delhi hospital accused of medical negligence

[India], Dec 11 (ANI): Another case of alleged medical negligence has come to light, this time from BKL hospital in Karol Bagh area.

Neeraj Garg, a resident of Gwalior, told ANI on Sunday that he had lost his daughter, Deepa, due to medical negligence of the hospital, who had claimed to cure her of Congenital dyserythropoietic anemia type 2 (CDA II).

"On the recommendation of a doctor, we admitted her in the hospital. My daughter underwent a (bone marrow) transplant at the hospital in the month of November. After a few days, she fell sick, faced breathing problems and severe headache. Doctors continued to say that all this is normal," said Neeraj Garg, whose daughter died on November 25.

Garg, who, according to the bill shown to ANI, has been billed over 17 lakhs for nearly a month-long treatment, also accused the hospital of misleading them in regards to bone marrow transplant treatment. Garg said before undergoing the treatment, they had tried to ascertain with the hospital if they had treated anyone earlier with this method. Garg said the hospital assured them about the treatment; however her condition began to worsen soon after the treatment. "A few days later, doctors said that they will have to shift her to ICU as she had developed some infection. And what was most shocking was when the doctors said now she will have to be kept on ventilator because of breathing issues. They said this is normal process so don't worry," he said. Garg also said that hospital authorities were rude to him when he confronted them following her daughter's death. A few days ago, Delhi Max Hospital (Situated in Shalimar Bagh) was in the news after the hospital declared new-born twin babies dead. However, later on, one of them was found to be alive. In November, Fortis Hospital, Gurugram, had allegedly overcharged a family for treating their daughter of dengue. The seven-year-old girl did not survive and a bill of Rs 16 lakh for 15-day treatment was handed to the family.(ANI)