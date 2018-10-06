After Mayawati, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav snubs Congress in Madhya Pradesh

Lucknow: Days after BSP supremo Mayawati dumped the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, the grand old party suffered another jolt on Saturday as Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party dropped hints that his party may go solo in the upcoming assembly polls. Akhilesh Yadav said that the delay in talks for finalising the modalities of an alliance on the part of Congress is only causing problems. Yadav said that he will now hold talks with the BSP for an alliance in the state where the BJP is in power since 2013.

“Congress has made us wait for long. We will hold talks with BSP,” Yadav, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"If there is any delay, then there is a possibility that other parties may declare their candidates. After this, they (Congress) will be levelling allegations that they colluded with the BJP," Yadav added.

Yadav also said that he is aware of one thing- BSP does not take decisions based on fear of anyone. Mayawati, at a press conference on Saturday, said, "There will be no alliance with the Congress. The Congress, like the BJP, is conspiring to finish off our (BSP) party."

She alleged that Congress is getting “arrogant” and are under the “misconception” that the party can defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). She added, “But, the ground reality is that people haven't forgiven Congress party for their mistakes and corruption... They don't seem to be ready to rectify themselves.”