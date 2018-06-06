After NEET, Kalpana Kumari now Bihar Board topper

[India] Jun 6(ANI): National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 topper Kalpana Kumari secured the first rank in the Bihar Board Class 12 Science stream with a score of 433 out of 500.

Speaking to ANI, Kumari said "Hard work is the secret behind my success. This is unbelievable for me, because I had expected to come in top 10, but didn't except myself to top both the exams."

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) declared the Class 12 results earlier today, which revealed that 52.95 percent students had cleared the exam.

Over 12 lakh students had appeared for it, out of which 44.7 percent students passed Science, 91.32 percent qualified Commerce and 61.32 cleared in Arts stream this year. In the NEET, Kumari secured 691 marks out of 720, out of which she got 171 of 180 marks in Physics, 160 of 180 in Chemistry and 360 of 360 in Biology, thus securing 99.99 percent overall. The topper now wishes to take admission in a good medical college to pursue MBBS. Meanwhile, the BSEB earlier in the day asserted that there is no provision of minimum attendance in schools for students of the board. (ANI)