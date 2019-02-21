After Pakistani prisoner's murder, four officials in trouble

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has suspended two jail officials and acted against two others after a Pakistani prisoner was murdered by Indian inmates in the Jaipur Central Jail, officials said on Thursday.

The government has put Jail Superintendent Sanjay Yadav and Jailor Jagdish Sharma under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) category and suspended two officials with immediate effect, Inspector General of Police Rupinder Singh said.

Rakesh Mohan Sharma has been appointed the new jail Superintendent.

Singh said that Vaidhyanath Sharma, in charge of cell number 10 where the Pakistani, Shakarulla, was lodged and murdered, has been suspended along with the warder of the cell, Ramswaroop. Security has also been enhanced in other prisons in Rajasthan where Pakistanis are jailed, an official said. The Pakistani prisoner was allegedly murdered by group of fellow prisoners on Wednesday after an argument over a TV programme, officials said. The incident comes in wake of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the terror attack in Kashmir which left 40 CRPF troopers dead.