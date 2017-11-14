After raids, IT department questions Sasikala's nephew Vivek Jayaraman

Chennai: After Income Tax officials raided the residences and offices of the Sasikala clan, the jailed and sidelined AIADMK general secretary’s nephew Vivek Jayaraman, in a statement to the media on Tuesday, said that while searches have been happening in his house for five days, he has answered all the questions of the I-T officials.

Vivek is the MD of Jaya TV and the CEO of Jazz Cinemas. He is the son of Ilaivarasi, who is also currently in jail with Sasikala, and Sasikala’s brother Jayaraman, who is no more. Tuesday was the first media appearance by Vivek.

Jazz cinemas is owned and operated by Vivek and other members of the family. It was bought out by the family from the Sathyam Cinemas group amidst rumours of a forceful buyout.

“I answered all the questions they had. They asked me about the jewels my wife got when she got married. I have accounts for all this. Definitely, in the next two-three days, we’ll submit it to the department.”

When asked whether the raids were politically motivated, Vivek denied the claim, unlike his cousin TTV Dhinakaran, who has been openly criticising the central and state governments of vendetta politics.

“The department did their duty. My duty was to give answers, and I did. Other than this, in the next few days, maybe months, they’ll call for enquiry again. Whatever questions they ask us then, we’re ready to answer to our knowledge,” Vivek said.

“Let’s not hype up what is not true,” Vivek added, but wasn’t ready to answer any questions about the raids that went on for five days.

The raids, which continued for five days, ended on Monday evening. Vivek was also taken to the I-T investigation wing office in Nungambakkam for questioning.

Other than Vivek’s residence and offices, Income Tax officials also raided his sister’s house in T Nagar and the Bengaluru residence of AIADMK Karnataka unit head Pugazhenthi, who is a Sasikala supporter. There were also raids at Mannargudi, the hometown of the Sasikala clan. The raids were part of a ‘Clean Money’ operation.

Jaya TV, which Vivek runs, was started by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 1999 and was a mouthpiece of the AIADMK. The operations of the media house have been controlled by the members of the Sasikala family for many years now.