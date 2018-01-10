After Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh may ban Padmavat

Shimla: Reacting to the controversy revolving around Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Padmavat, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said he respects art but when peoples sentiments are involved then such matters should be discussed.

"I don't want to say much. We will discuss what to do. The film, indeed, is a controversial one. I respect art but when it comes to people's sentiments getting hurt, it must be thought about and discussed," he added.

Earlier, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that 'Padmavat', will not be released in the state.

The state government issued a statement, wherein Raje asserted that the film will not be screened keeping in view the sentiments of people. "The sacrifice made by Queen Padmini is a matter of pride for the state. And we will not let anything hamper the sentiments attached to it", the statement read. 'Padmavat' will hit the big screens on January 25. The movie, based on the legend of Rani Padmini, a Hindu Rajput queen, mentioned in Padmavat, an Avadhi poem written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in 1540, has been facing protests from various groups, particularly Shri Rajput Karni Sena, for allegedly tampering with historical facts.