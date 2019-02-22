After Rajinikanth, Stalin calls on ailing Vijayakanth

#Rajinikanth meets #Vijayakanth

pic.twitter.com/4Hv9mzRrtq — Prabhu Venkatesh (@iamprabhuvenkat) February 22, 2019 "I came here to enquire my friend Vijayakanth's health. Now, he has returned back and is in good health. When I was admitted in Ramachandra Hospital, Vijayakanth was the first person who came and met me. I also tried to meet him while he was undergoing treatment in America," Rajinikanth said after meeting Vijayakanth, who is Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam's (DMDK) chief.

Rajinikanth stated that the visit was personal and there was not a "single drop of politics" in the meeting, adding that he clarified his political ambitions earlier.

The actor-turned-politician's statement comes amid speculations surrounding the DMDK’s place in the BJP-AIADMK-PMK alliance.

A few hours later, DMK leader MK Stalin also turned up at Vijayakanth's house. Speaking to reporters, he said, "He is a friend of mine for more than 35 years... We did not speak about politics. I came only to enquire his health. I wish him a long and healthy life."