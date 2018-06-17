After Ramzan ceasefire decision, security forces on high alert

[India], June 17 (ANI): Hours after the Union Government announced the decision to not extend the suspension of counter-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir announced at the beginning of Ramzan, the security forces are on high alert in the region.

In an interview with ANI, Inspector General (IG) of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Ravideep Sahi said, "We will implement every order that will be given to us. We would like to tell everyone that the security forces are on alert."

Sahi further assured that the upcoming Amarnath Yatra would be conducted peacefully.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta said that though the Ramzan ceasefire was called off, a 'befitting reply' would be given to those involved in the recent attacks in the Valley. "This was just suspension of operations. A befitting reply will be given to everyone who indulged in such activities. We will find all the culprits," he said. Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced that there would be no extension of the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir. In this regard, the Ministry directed the security forces to take all necessary actions as earlier to prevent terrorists from launching attacks and indulging in violence and killings. Operations were earlier suspended in the wake of the holy month of Ramzan. However, despite the same, there has been a surge in ceasefire violations and shelling along the border areas. (ANI)