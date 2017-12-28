After RK Nagar defeat, AIADMK expels Dhinakaran supporters

Chennai: The ruling Tamil Nadu government AIAMDK led by Edappadi Palaniswami and Pannerselvam on Thursday announced the expelling of 44 supporters of TTV Dhinakaran.



This comes after the defeat in the RK Nagar elections held for former CM Jayalalithaa's seat. The leaders were removed from the primary membership of the party.



Rival leader TTV Dhinakaran in limited time and with pressure cooker as his election symbol marked victory in the bypolls held on December 21, 2017. He defeated AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhan by a thumping margin of 40,000 votes.





In a joint statement, EPS and OPs said the leaders were being 'removed' since they went against the party's principles and brought 'disrepute' to AIADMK.