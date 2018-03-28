After Sharad Pawar, Mamata likely to meet Sonia today as mission 3rd front gathers steam

New Delhi: On March 26, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told reporters at Kolkata airport that her visit to New Delhi was 'routine'.

"The Central Hall is a famous hall, where I will meet the leaders of my party and if the leaders of other parties want to meet me, I welcome them. We are all friends," she had said.

Banerjee has kept her word and more.

Over the last two days she has has met several leaders in an attempt to cobble together like-minded parties to form an anti-BJP federal front.

She met with the NCP (Sharad Pawar and Praful Patel), RJD (Misa Bharti), Shiv Sena (Sanjay Raut) inside Parliament House. But there were many more who dropped in at the TMCs office to meet Banerjee -- TRS MP K Kavitha, SPs Rajya Sabha leader Ram Gopal Yadav, DMKs Rajya Sabha leader Kanimozhi, former TDP minister Y S Chaudhry, Anubhav Mohanty of BJD and JMM MP Sanjeev Kumar. But there were many more who dropped in at the TMCs office to meet Banerjee -- TRS MP K Kavitha, SPs Rajya Sabha leader Ram Gopal Yadav, DMKs Rajya Sabha leader Kanimozhi, former TDP minister Y S Chaudhry, Anubhav Mohanty of BJD and JMM MP Sanjeev Kumar. Today, is the much-awaited meeting with Sonia Gandhi, which is likely to take place at 7.30 pm. Today, is the much-awaited meeting with Sonia Gandhi, which is likely to take place at 7.30 pm. Yesterday, Mamata Banerjee had said that she shared a personal rapport with Sonia, but since the UPA chairperson was unwell, the meeting had to be postponed. Yesterday, Mamata Banerjee had said that she shared a personal rapport with Sonia, but since the UPA chairperson was unwell, the meeting had to be postponed. The Indian Express also reported that Mamata Banerjee had sent TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi to check on Sonia Gandhi. "I had sent Dineshda to Soniajione person for one political partyRahul also messages sometimes, we talk, nothing of the sort. The Indian Express also reported that Mamata Banerjee had sent TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi to check on Sonia Gandhi. "I had sent Dineshda to Soniajione person for one political partyRahul also messages sometimes, we talk, nothing of the sort. The TMC chief is also likely to meet BJP rebels like Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha and former Union minister Arun Shourie. Her meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to take place at 6 pm today. The TMC chief is also likely to meet BJP rebels like Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha and former Union minister Arun Shourie. Her meeting with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to take place at 6 pm today.