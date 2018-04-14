After technical snag, IAF helicopter makes precautionary landing

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): A Cheetah helicopter of Air Force made a precautionary landing in an open field, 36 kilometres from Naliya Air Force Station in Gujarat after it developed technical snag.

The helicopter was on a routine mission when the incident took place yesterday.

The crew carried out a precautionary landing as per Standard operating procedures (SOPs) in an open field.

Soon after the incident, a Chetak helicopter was flown in with the technical team for rectification.

Later, both the helicopters were flown back safely to base post rectification of the Cheetah by around 11:15 pm yesterday. (ANI)