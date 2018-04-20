After TN governor 'pat' row, BJP leader makes, then apologises for remarks against women journalists

Chennai: Bharatiya Janata Party leader S Ve Shekher on Friday tendered an apology for his derogatory remark against the women reporters.

Shekher in a statement said that he posted the remark on the social media site without reading it.

"I had posted it without reading the message. It was removed immediately after my friend pointed it out. If I had hurt anyone, it was not on purpose and I extend my heartfelt apology," Shekher said.

He said he does not endorse the views expressed in the post and added that he comes from a family that respects women.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu journalist fraternity has lodged a police complaint against Shekher for his assertion. "BJP leader has given his views in such a way that it is not only defaming a journalist but is also derogatory to all woman," member of the journalist fraternity said. On the other hand, BJP KT Raghavan appreciated the Shekher for his apology and said that the matter should be put to rest with it. He, however, added that party would not advocate these types of things. Shekher earlier stoked a controversy by posting a derogatory remark against women scribes through a Facebook post. In the post, now deleted, Shekher reacting on the apology of Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit for inappropriately touching a woman journalist's face said that the latter should "wash his hand with phenyl" for having touched the woman scribe. In a particularly disgusting comment, it said "recent complaints show they (journalists) can't become reporters or anchors without sleeping with big shots...Uneducated stupid ugly beings... largely in Tamil Nadu media. This woman is no exception." The post also went on to target the media for raising questions on a sex-for-degrees scam, in which a college professor is accused of pressuring her students to sleep with officials for better marks and money. The professor had claimed links with the governor, which he emphatically denied at a press conference. When Lakshmi Subramanian asked him a question at that press meet, he didn't reply but patted her cheek. The post shared by Sve Shekhar said, "More than universities, sex abuse is rampant in the media. It's these people who question the Governor."