After Trump's anti-Pak tweet, Swamy calls for stronger India-US relations

New Delhi: In the wake of United States President Donald Trump's scathing attack on Pakistan for giving "safe haven to the terrorists", senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday called for further strengthening of bilateral relations with the U.S.





"Now, India should be very clear that if we want to deal with Pakistan, we have to have the support of United States and Israel. As a measure of goodwill, we should shift our embassy from Tel Aviv to western Jerusalem," Swamy told ANI.



It may be noted that Trump reversed the decades-old U.S. policy and recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital on December 6. Jerusalem is a disputed territory contested by both Israel and Palestine.

In his tweet against Pakistan, the US President yesterday stated, "The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools. They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!"

Swamy welcomed Trump's statement remarking that the latter presented facts in his accusation about receiving nothing in return from Pakistan for the aid provided to them.