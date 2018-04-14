After UP, Bihar Govt. adds 'Ramji' to Ambedkar's name

[India], Apr. 14 (ANI): The Bihar Government on Saturday announced to introduce Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's middle name 'Ramji' in government and court records.

The decision comes on the 127th birth anniversary of the Dalit icon.

The Bihar Government took this decision a month after Yogi Adityanath-led government decided to introduce Ambedkar's middle name 'Ramji' in state records.

The campaign to write Ambedkar's name correctly was initiated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik in December 2017.

Known as 'Father of the Constitution of India', Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who inspired the Dalit Buddhist Movement. He campaigned also against social discrimination against untouchables and also supported the rights of women and labourers. (ANI)