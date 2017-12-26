After visiting Kulbhushan Jadhav in Pakistan, family meets Sushma Swaraj

New Delhi: Back from Pakistan after meeting Kulbhushan Jadhav, the man facing death penalty, his wife and mother met foreign minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday morning. The former Navy officer has been accused of spying by a military court. On Tuesday, after months of delay, his family finally got to meet Jadhav, who has been in jail since his arrest in March last year.

Islamabad tweeted the photos of the 45-minute meeting as part of fresh propaganda ahead of the hearing of India's appeal against his death sentence at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Jadhav met his wife and mother, through a glass barrier, for 40 minutesat the heavily guarded foreign affairs ministry building. It was the first time that Jadhav was meeting his family since his arrest in March, and Pakistan portrayed it as a humanitarian gesture to mark the birthday of the country's founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah. Pakistan foreign office also played a video that showed Jadhav "thanking" Pakistani officials and repeated old allegations that India has strongly rubbished.