  4. Afzal Guru's son passes J&K class 12 board exam with distinction

Last Updated: Thu, Jan 11, 2018 17:26 hrs
Galib Guru

(Image source: Instagrammed by Galib Guru)

Srinagar: India’s infamous parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s son Galib Guru has passed higher secondary school examination conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) with a distinction. 

Afzal Guru is convicted for his role in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and was hanged to death on 9 February 2013 in Tihar jail.

Galib scored 441 out of 500 cent in the examination. He scored 94 in Environmental Science, 89 in Chemistry, 87 in Physics, 85 in Biology and 86 in General English. 

33,893 of the 55,163 students qualified the examination that was held in November last year, according to Jammu and Kashmir BOSE. While 64.31 per cent of the girls cleared the exam, 

58. 92 per cent of the boys passed the exam. The overall pass percent stands at 61.44 per cent,

"A big shout-out to Ghalib Afzal Guroo on clearing his 12th class exams with flying colours- 441 marks. Ghalib has definitely proven 'When the going gets tough, the tough get going'. All the best for the future endeavours! Rise and shine!," Sarah Hayat, spokesperson of opposition National Conference, tweeted.

Several others also congratulated the young lad.

