Afzal Guru's son passes J&K class 12 board exam with distinction

(Image source: Instagrammed by Galib Guru)

Srinagar: India’s infamous parliament attack convict Afzal Guru’s son Galib Guru has passed higher secondary school examination conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) with a distinction.

Afzal Guru is convicted for his role in the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and was hanged to death on 9 February 2013 in Tihar jail.

Galib scored 441 out of 500 cent in the examination. He scored 94 in Environmental Science, 89 in Chemistry, 87 in Physics, 85 in Biology and 86 in General English.

33,893 of the 55,163 students qualified the examination that was held in November last year, according to Jammu and Kashmir BOSE. While 64.31 per cent of the girls cleared the exam,

58. 92 per cent of the boys passed the exam. The overall pass percent stands at 61.44 per cent,





"A big shout-out to Ghalib Afzal Guroo on clearing his 12th class exams with flying colours- 441 marks. Ghalib has definitely proven 'When the going gets tough, the tough get going'. All the best for the future endeavours! Rise and shine!," Sarah Hayat, spokesperson of opposition National Conference, tweeted.

Several others also congratulated the young lad.

Congratulation to all students who cleared class 12th exams .Happy to know about Ghalib Guru son of Shaheed Afzal Guru doing so well.Proud of Afreen Nazir of Islamia Higher secondary school Rajouri kadal for securing fist position in the commerce stream! — Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) January 11, 2018

Sadness, agony and hardships can make you stronger and productive. After Insha Mushtaq's success, Ghalib, the son of Muhammad Afzal Guru, has passed the XII Class board examination with distinction. Both are victims of circumstances. — YusufJameel (@jameelyusuf) January 11, 2018

Congratulations to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's son Ghalib who got distinction in J&K class 12th board. Wish him a bright future. May he become a responsible Indian citizen & a role model for other Kashmiris & youths from other parts of country.https://t.co/9DNaNjormA — Kumar Shakti Shekhar (@ShaktiShekhar) January 11, 2018