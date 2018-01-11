Afzal Guru's son passes J&K class 12 board exam with distinction

Several others also congratulated the young lad.
Congratulation to all students who cleared class 12th exams .Happy to know about Ghalib Guru son of Shaheed Afzal Guru doing so well.Proud of Afreen Nazir of Islamia Higher secondary school Rajouri kadal for securing fist position in the commerce stream!— Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (@MirwaizKashmir) January 11, 2018
Sadness, agony and hardships can make you stronger and productive. After Insha Mushtaq's success, Ghalib, the son of Muhammad Afzal Guru, has passed the XII Class board examination with distinction. Both are victims of circumstances.— YusufJameel (@jameelyusuf) January 11, 2018
Congratulations to Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru's son Ghalib who got distinction in J&K class 12th board. Wish him a bright future. May he become a responsible Indian citizen & a role model for other Kashmiris & youths from other parts of country.https://t.co/9DNaNjormA— Kumar Shakti Shekhar (@ShaktiShekhar) January 11, 2018
Not just Afzal Guru's son, Burhan Wani's brother Mohammad Naveed Alam has also secured distinction in class XII. Hope their families and govt keep them out of harm's way.— Maneesh Chhibber (@maneeshchhibber) January 11, 2018