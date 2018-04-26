AG hails Indu Malhotra's appointment as SC judge

[India], Apr 26 (ANI): Attorney General of India KK Venugopal on Thursday hailed the newly appointed Supreme Court judge Indu Malhotra, as a good and sensible lawyer.

"Indu Malhotra is a good lawyer of the Supreme Court and it is good that she has directly been elevated as a Supreme Court judge from the bar," Venugopal told ANI.

Venugopal added it was good for the Indian judiciary to have a good, sensible lawyer elevated to the Supreme Court as a judge.

On Wednesday, Centre approved the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation to appoint senior advocate Indu Malhotra as a judge of the apex court

Malhotra is the first woman lawyer to be elevated directly from the Bar to the Supreme Court. (ANI)