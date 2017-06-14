Agartala: Bangladeshi smuggler arrested with 1.5 kg gold

[India], June 14 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Bangladesh national from here with 1.5 kg of gold, which he had smuggled into India.

The arrested gold smuggler has been identified as Md. Liton Ahamad, a resident of Bangladesh's Comilla district, who had entered Tripura on Monday through Srimantapur immigration check post.

After entering in India, he then went to Agartala Airport intending to fly to Kolkata.

As per the Director Agartala Airport, S D Barman, the on duty CISF person during search with hand-handled metal indicator suspected some metallic object hidden in Ahamad's shoes and later asked him to open them so that they can be checked by passing through the scanner.

Scared of being caught red-handed Ahamed in the rush and crowd of the passengers opened his shoes, took out the gold biscuits and wrapped it with tapes inside the shoe heels and cautiously put them in between two planks in the security hall. After passing the security scan he went inside the lobby just before flying he plead to the station manager of Indigo airline that he has cancel his journey and return back home as his grandfather expired and so he was allowed. However, the closed-circuit-camera footage showed that he had hidden something and during search 15 gold biscuits of 100 gram each and a gold chain was found lying there. Soon after the gold was found an alert was raised, security personnel started searching for Ahamed, who in the meantime had left the airport area. Later BSF caught Ahamed as he was trying to return back home through the same Srimantapur immigration check post and handed him over to Sonamura police. During the interrogation Ahamed confessed that he was working as a carrier of gold for cross border nexus of smugglers and was regularly using Tripura as a corridor to smuggle gold from Bangladesh. (ANI)