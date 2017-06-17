Agencies dealing with strategies of terrorists: Jitendra Singh

[India], June 17 (ANI): After terrorists ambushed a police party on the outskirts of the Anantnag district of South Kashmir and killed six policemen, including a station house officer, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Jitendra Singh on Saturday said security agencies have taken cognizance and are changing strategies to deal with the terrorists.

"I don't think I should say anything more than what the Director Genreal of Police (S.P. Vaid) has said. Very soon, the situation will be under control. Security agencies have taken cognizance. They will accordingly deal with the changing strategies of terrorists," Singh told the media here.

As many as six policemen were killed in a terrorist attack on a police party in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday. The incident took place in Anantnag's Thajiwara Achabal area when the policemen were on a routine round in their jeep. During the attack some policemen also sustained serious bullet injuries and were rushed to a nearby hospital. As per reports, Pakistan-based Lashker-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)