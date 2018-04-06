AGP to contest panchayat elections alone in Assam

[India], Apr. 6 (ANI): The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a key ally of the BJP-led Assam government, has announced to go solo in the upcoming panchayat polls in Assam.

Addressing the booth workers' at a rally in Guwahati's Khanapura on Thursday, AGP leader Keshab Mahanta said, 'We have decided to contest the Panchayat Elections alone but this rally doesn't mean we are breaking alliance with BJP."

The AGP started its campaign by holding a rally of its booth-level workers on yesterday at veterinary college playground in Khanapara.

The regional party also held meeting expressing concern over rise in crimes against women in Assam and sought a strong law to curb such crimes. Panchayat polls in the state are likely to be held in May. (ANI)